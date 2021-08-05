Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 60,727 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,784.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, May 21st, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of 667.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

