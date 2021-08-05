Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

YETI stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. The company had a trading volume of 111,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,559. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.