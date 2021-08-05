Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16. Insmed has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

INSM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

