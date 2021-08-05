Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.64.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.57 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.15 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.53.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.