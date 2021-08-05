Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

INSP stock opened at $211.00 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.15 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.57 and a beta of 1.64.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

