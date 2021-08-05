InsurAce Price Hits $1.60 (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003911 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $17.98 million and $3.36 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00101494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00139995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,670.37 or 0.99660757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.32 or 0.00824126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

