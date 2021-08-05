Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITRG. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of ITRG opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

