Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

