Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.86 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.