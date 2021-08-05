Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $275.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.