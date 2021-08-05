Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

SRCL opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -536.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.35.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

