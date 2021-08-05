Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 125,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $160.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

