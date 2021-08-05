Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total transaction of $449,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,848.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,314 shares of company stock worth $108,824,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $325.78 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

