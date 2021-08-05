InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 103,789 shares.The stock last traded at $64.79 and had previously closed at $65.93.

Several research analysts have commented on IHG shares. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

