InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 103,789 shares.The stock last traded at $64.79 and had previously closed at $65.93.
Several research analysts have commented on IHG shares. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10.
About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
