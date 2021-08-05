Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.02

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

