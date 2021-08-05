International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Caroline Gulliver Acquires 2,000 Shares

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Caroline Gulliver bought 2,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

Shares of IBT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 730 ($9.54). The stock had a trading volume of 50,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,252. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 732.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

