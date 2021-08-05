International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Caroline Gulliver Acquires 2,000 Shares

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Caroline Gulliver bought 2,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

Shares of IBT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 730 ($9.54). The stock had a trading volume of 50,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,252. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 732.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

