International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

IFF traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $24,143,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $293,181,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

