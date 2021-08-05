International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.08. 1,045,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

