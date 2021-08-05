Intersect ENT (XENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Intersect ENT to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intersect ENT to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

