Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) PT Lowered to GBX 5,550

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,250 ($68.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is £163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 31.88. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

