Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $61,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of BSCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. 216,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

