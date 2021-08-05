Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.81. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 316,291 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 274.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,493,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,572 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 725,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,803.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 755,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 396,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at about $6,544,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

