Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PEZ opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEZ. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 531.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 181,269 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $409,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

