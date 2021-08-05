Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE VLT opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $15.34.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.