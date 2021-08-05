Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE VLT opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

