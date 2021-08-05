Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

