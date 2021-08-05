Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,668. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.