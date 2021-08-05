Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,668. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.