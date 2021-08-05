Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.99

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.84, with a volume of 92025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,281,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,940,000 after buying an additional 99,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after buying an additional 71,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,566,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,205,000.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

