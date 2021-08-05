Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,454 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $123.65 and a one year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

