Investors Purchase High Volume of Colgate-Palmolive Put Options (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,451 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 916% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,127 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.