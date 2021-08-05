IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.060-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.86. The company had a trading volume of 724,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,274. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.30. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.