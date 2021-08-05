Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) Trading Up 0.2%

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 320,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 127,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.