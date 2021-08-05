iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 669,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.