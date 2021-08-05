iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,890.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 306,199 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 266.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 201,466 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,882,000 after buying an additional 119,431 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the period.

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.36. 48,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,989. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38.

