iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 248,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 291,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.