iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,872.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 290,896 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

