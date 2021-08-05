iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

