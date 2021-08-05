iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $407.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,551 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.75.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

