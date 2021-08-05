iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.46

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 70008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,631,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after buying an additional 165,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,203,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

