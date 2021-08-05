iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.46

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 70008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
