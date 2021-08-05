iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 8.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,108,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $192,000.

IWB traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.69. The stock had a trading volume of 94,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,523. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $249.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

