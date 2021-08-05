iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $157.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

