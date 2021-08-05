iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Boosted by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after buying an additional 277,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.17. 131,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

