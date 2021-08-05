Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,929,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.25. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

