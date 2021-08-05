ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Shares of ITOCHU stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,627. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

