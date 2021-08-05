Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Itron also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.00-1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $25.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.76. The company had a trading volume of 124,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.