Jack W. Schuler Sells 80,498 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 80,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $101,427.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

