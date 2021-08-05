Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 50,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of J opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

