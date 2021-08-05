James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 2,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.47. James River Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

