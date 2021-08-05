Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $45.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Jamf stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -212.99. Jamf has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

