Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,392 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

