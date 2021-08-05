Jane Street Group LLC Invests $238,000 in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACET shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $221,467.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $25,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock valued at $881,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

